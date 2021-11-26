Hundreds of people gathered in Derry for the 47th annual 5K Turkey Trot hosted by the Greater Derry Track Club.
Great weather greeted runners at Galliens Beach at Beaver Lake, where they begin and end the run.
The annual event brought runners from around the region and country.
Families, friends and even some four-legged friends ran together and cheered each other on at the oldest Turkey Trot in New Hampshire.
In past years, the Thanksgiving Day race would draw more than 1,000 participants — this year, 500 were allowed.
Luke Brennan, 17, came in first at 16 minutes, 22 seconds.
Kylie Johnson, 20, was the first female runner to finish, coming in seventh at 19 minutes, 20 seconds.
Sookie Folsom, 12, rounded out the top 10 runners at 19 minutes, 53 seconds.