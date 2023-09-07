ANDOVER — After hours and hours of debate, lawyers and lawsuits, an overnight drug and alcohol detox center at Doctors Park may be nearing town approval.
The plans first sparked outrage from neighbors of the proposed center at 140 Haverhill St., when it was presented to the Planning Board in the fall of 2021, with members of the community citing safety concern.
South Bay Properties, the owner of seven nearby condominiums, filed multiple lawsuits to stop the detox from opening. All lawsuits have since been dismissed, according to Andover Town Counsel Tom Urbelis.
The center would encompass 39,000 square feet with 34 bedrooms and 64 beds. The project breaks up the clinic which already exists into an overnight and day-time clinic, or clinical stabilization facility, Town Planner Jacki Byerley said.
The building was operated by Topsail Addiction Treatment as of April or May, according to the Town Clerk Austin Simko. The changes were also initially planned by Topsail.
However, according to Derek Fullerton, director of professional and governmental relations for Mayflower Recovery, which shares an owner with Topsail, Topsail has permanently moved to North Andover and no longer has an office in Andover. He further added the company has no involvement with the project.
It is unclear who would be operating the center.
Years after the initial pitch, the project went back to the Planning Board after Zoning Board of Appeals approval and an earlier approval from the Planning Board. This time, the Planning Board must determine if a change of how the building is classified under zoning qualifies as a change of use.
During the process of getting Zoning Board of Appeals’ approval, the zoning classification for the facility was changed from a medical clinic to a hospital. By being classified as a hospital, the project requires less parking, which was holding up the project. Attorneys for the project said the center will be more akin to a hospital due to patients’ overnight stays.
Andrew Tine, an attorney representing Medico 140, said at a Planning Board meeting that the change in zoning designation doesn’t qualify as a change in use.
“What this board approved is what is going to be built,” he said. “It’s still the same exact building, it’s a detox facility.”
Under Andover zoning bylaws, there is no category for detox facility.
The Planning Board decided Aug. 8 to give abutters another chance to provide input on the project due to the technical use change.
If the board decides that it does qualify as a change in use, it will require another public hearing.
In legal documents, the center was described as a “neighborhood-based detox and recovery facility for patients suffering from drug and alcohol addiction.”
The next discussion on the project is scheduled for a Planning Board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 7:30 p.m. More details about the meeting should be available soon at andoverma.gov/Calendar.aspx?EID=6741
