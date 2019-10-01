Detective Farah wins award for policing

SALEM, N.H. — Detective Robert Farah has been recognized as Law Officer of the Year by La Societe des Quarante Hommes et Huit Chevaux, a charitable honor society also known as the "Forty and Eight," which is comprised of American Wartime Veterans.
Farah was recognized Sunday at an event held at the Forty and Eight Association in Manchester. Numerous local veterans and Honorary Consul of France Adele Boufford Baker attended the award ceremony.
Farah has been with the Salem Police department for six years. He is currently serving in the Community Service Unit.
This isn't Farah's first recognition this year. In May he was awarded the Salem Detective of the Year award, and in June he was recognized by the American Legion as the New Hampshire Officer of the year.
He was recognized by the Salem Police Department for his efforts in handling many sensitive cases involving children, Deputy Chief Joel Dolan said.
Farah is well respected by people around the state and works well with his fellow Salem officers and with officials around the state at the Child Advocacy Center, the Department of Children and Families, and Juvenile Probation, Dolan said.
"Detective Farah is a hard working investigator and is well deserving of this recognition," Dolan said. "He is well-respected in the community and has received widespread praise from several state agencies. He is a dependable and thorough investigator who works tirelessly on behalf of victims."
Farah often goes above and beyond, Dolan said, citing when Farah volunteered to drive a man home after receiving a 911-call from the mall.
The man was a World War II veteran who did not want to go to the hospital, but didn't feel well enough to drive home. Farah volunteered to help the veteran get home safely.