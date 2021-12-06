HAVERHILL — The lawyer for a developer who was looking to build a 55-and-over housing development in rural Rocks Village has withdrawn his request for a special permit.
A public hearing that was scheduled for the Dec. 7 council meeting has been canceled, however, the City Council is expected to vote on the request to withdraw when it meets that night.
City Council President Melinda Barrett said there was nothing in a letter to the council sent by Attorney Michael Migliori on behalf of Sixty Six Merrimac-HAV LLC to indicate whether he would be returning at a future date to request a special permit for the project.
Neighbors who are opposing the project plan to attend Tuesday night’s meeting and will ask the council to accept the request to withdraw, “with prejudice.”
“With prejudice means they can not come back to the City Council for two years,” said project abutter Joe Carey. “If they accept the withdrawal without prejudice, the developer can come back to the council with a revised plan, which we don’t want. We are adamantly opposed to this development.”
Migliori’s client has proposed building 66 units of 55-and-over detached residential condominium homes on 54 acres of the former Snowcrest Farm at 66 Merrimac Road.
Called Fox Hollow, the development would be age-restricted.
Carey has said neighbors are concerned about the traffic and safety issues the development could bring to their quiet area.
“The city has come up with a well-written, new master plan, but that plan has development happening closer to downtown near businesses and trains and transportation — not coming out here and dropping in 66 houses for the elderly,” Carey said of the project, which proposes what’s called a “flexible development” on a 54-acre parcel.
Neighbors argue that while 35 acres would be preserved on the 54-acre property, developers are trying to “bury the property with homes,” Carey said.
Carey said the land was previously zoned for approximately 32 homes and sits on acreage neighbors worry would disrupt an ecosystem of known wildlife and wetlands.
In addition to environmental concerns, neighbors also say traffic and safety are major sticking points.
Where they live in Rocks Village, Carey said, the response time for fires or accidents can often be extensive.
More than 100 Haverhill residents signed a letter to council members in opposition to the project saying this form of high density housing is out of character with the surrounding area
“We are a rural community and do not want a lot of people packed on top of one another,” the letter states. “Please protect the rural character of our community and the safety of our children, our streets, and our wetlands.”