LAWRENCE – Neighbors In Need is hosting a community-wide diaper drive on Wednesday during National Diaper Need Awareness Week, which runs from Sept. 24 – Oct. 2, 2022.
One in three U.S. families struggles to provide enough diapers for their baby. An often-hidden consequence of poverty, diaper need harms the physical, mental, and economic well-being of children and families, according to Neighbors in Need.
The diaper drive will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 3 to 7 p.m. in the parking lot of 60 Island Street, in Lawrence.
All size diapers, infant wipes and rash creams will be collected. The most needed diaper sizes are: 4, 5, 6, and 7.
At 5:30 p.m., Neighbors In Need staff, joined by State Reps. Christina Minicucci and Tram Nguyen, will read Governor Charlie Baker’s National Diaper Need Awareness Week proclamation and will offer brief remarks. Other local legislators have also been invited and may be in attendance.
Neighbors In Need has been supplying diapers to Greater Lawrence families for much of their 38-year history. Through their diaper pantry, the nonprofit distributed more than 120,000 diapers last year alone.
“We’re proud of the work we’ve done,” said Linda Zimmerman, Neighbors In Need executive director. “But there is much more to do. It is important to raise awareness of this issue so that more people will commit to a solution. No child in Greater Lawrence should ever become sick because their adults could not afford to change them.”
