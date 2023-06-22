SALEM, N.H. — Dick's Sporting Goods met with the Planning Board to discuss more details for its plan to construct a multipurpose field outside its store at The Mall at Rockingham Park.
The proposed project is part of a larger plan to transition and redevelop the location at 77 Rockingham Park Blvd. into a Dick's House of Sport and provide interactive experiences for customers.
For Salem, that includes renovations to the existing space — both inside and outside.
Dick's Sporting Goods previously met with the Planning Board in April, presenting a preliminary conceptual plan regarding the project and its intentions to construct a field for athletic demonstration purposes in the parking lot of the former Sears building.
At the board's June 13 meeting, representatives shed more light on the field and store updates.
The enclosed synthetic-turf field, including an outer track, will span 18,500 square feet. It will have an Olympic-grade running surface and mondo synthetic turf perimeter.
The field will be secured by an over three-story tall fence, combining chain links and mesh netting, which will curve over the field.
The new area will take up to 57 parking spaces and relocate handicap spaces closer to the building.
Patrons will be able to access the field from the first floor of the store only. The company recently purchased another part of the building which includes the floor below where Dick's Sporting Goods currently occupies.
Customers can try out the equipment they look to buy and use the field for that purpose.
Site applicant Dan Clarey of Langan Engineering and Environmental Services said other Dick's House of Sport have used similar fields for small classes and clinics as well.
The field will also be available to the community for different activities.
The company additionally plans to enhance the store with indoor and exterior renovations to improve shopping experiences and make the exterior aesthetically pleasing. Trees and shrubbery will be planted around the field and its sidewalk.
Although it is not confirmed, the multipurpose field has the potential to have an outdoor ice skating rink built on top of it during the winter.
The rink was first brought up in an April meeting and pitched again as a possibility by Clarey.
Dick's representative Shannon Yeakel echoed that idea, saying other Dick's House of Sport stores convert the field to a rink for children's hockey.
A Salem resident at the June meeting asked if there would be an area near the field for parents or others to watch their kids at any of these demonstrations or potential clinics.
Yeakel said there will be bleachers adjacent to the field for spectators. A window above the field, inside of the store, will also overlook the field.
She said the fence isn't as high as its other locations.
“We just need to protect the public getting in and things flying out into the parking lot,” said Yeakel.
Talks regarding the project will continue at a future date.
The plans have already taken into consideration concerns from previous talks including a better location for a pedestrian crosswalk to safely get over to the field area.
A site plan has been submitted for final approval, but Salem Planning Director Jacob LaFontaine said some outside traffic and engineering reviews are still pending.
