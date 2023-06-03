METHUEN — “Traumatizing” is the word Marilda Rodriguez keeps going back to as she recounts the events of last Friday, when armed officers surrounded her home after a call to the Police Department claimed she had a child tied up in her basement and that she was wielding a shotgun.
Rodriguez was asleep with her phone on silent around 3:15 a.m. She said she heard banging on her front door and made her way downstairs — frightened. The room was entirely lit and someone outside was yelling.
She was ordered to come out slowly with her hands up, she said, and faced armed officers as she walked out the front door.
“I was scared to death obviously, and I opened the door and the first thing I saw was a police officer bent over my window on the right side with a gun and a bunch of police officers surrounding my house with a bunch of cars and all kinds of stuff,” she said.
The call came in at around 3:07 a.m. and sent the entire shift of police officers to Rodriguez’s home. It later was determined to be swatting.
Swatting, which takes its name from the SWAT acronym, is the act of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring a large number of police officers to a particular address. Some calls target a specific person, but some are made at random.
“We verified there was no issue there. … Everyone was safe,” Methuen Deputy Police Chief Randy Haggar said.
After realizing the call had no validity, officers apologized to Rodriguez, who said she was inconsolable. Unbeknownst to her, the police had called her twice and left messages while she was sleeping.
“They were very apologetic, but that doesn’t help me mentally.” she said. “That is something that you would have to have gone through to understand. I mean, to see that many, like a whole SWAT team out there and police officers, it was the scariest thing in the world.”
Rodriguez’s granddaughter and son were in the house sleeping at the time. Her son remained asleep, but her 14-year-old granddaughter, Jaydalyn Morales, woke up and spoke with a police officer.
“I was like, ‘What’s going on?’,” she said. “And he just kept asking me, ‘Are you ok? Are you hurt or anything?’ and I was like, ‘No I’m okay, I’m okay, I’m okay,’” Morales said.
While she understands the protocol, Rodriguez said she was surprised by the abruptness of the situation.
She later learned that officers had traced the call back to the state of New York and are now looking to press charges against those behind it. So far, the Methuen Police Department have not announced any arrests.
But Rodriguez was jarred, she said.
“Do they even look you up before they even do something like this to see that you’ve been living here, a resident of Methuen since 1995?” she questioned. “That you have no record, that you have nothing, that you work for the state of Massachusetts, and that you’re a hard working citizen?”
She added, “This is something that should be public, everybody should know that this is going on so that when something like this happens to a person at least you’re aware of what’s happening out there.”
Reporter Jill Harmacinski contributed to this story.
