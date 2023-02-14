Digital Equity Challenge offers $10,000 in cash prizes
HAVERHILL — The UMass Lowell Innovation Hub in Haverhill and the Essex County Community Foundation will hold their second Digital Equity Challenge pitch contest and are seeking projects, ideas and solutions that advance digital equity in local communities. Your project could win a share of $10,000 in cash prizes.
The contest is seeking projects, solutions, business models and new ventures (for profit or nonprofit) that address one or more of the following key areas: Racial Inequities in Digital Access; Increasing Access to Devices and Promoting and Growing Digital Literacy.
Teams, individuals, nonprofits and entrepreneurs are invited to enter. Top scoring applicants will be invited to pitch at a live event and compete for $10,000 in cash prizes to launch their idea.
An online information session is Thursday, Feb. 16, at 10 a.m. To register for the session or for full challenge details, visit uml.edu/digitalequity.
Applications due March 31 at 5 p.m. Live event finals are April 26 at the UMass Lowell Innovation Hub, 2 Merrimack St. (Harbor Place building).
Lawrence General Hospital welcomes Casabe Café to hospital campus
LAWRENCE — Lawrence General Hospital recently held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the grand opening of Casabe Café, which will employ six people and will be open seven days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
During opening remarks, hospital Executive Vice President Robin Hynds, and Casabe owner Wendy Luzon touted the partnership as a way to support the community and provide healthy, cultural cuisine options for hospital employees, families and visitors.
This novel community partnership focuses on health while recognizing the rich Latino culture of the Lawrence community. For LGH, the café opening also reflects a health equity commitment aligned with the hospital's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion goals, officials said.
“Having Casabe here in our hospital café offering a wide array of healthful food options is another way we can support improved health in our community and at the same time embrace the rich cultural diversity we have in Lawrence,” said Deborah Wilson, president and CEO of Lawrence General Hospital.
“We were raised eating fresh fruits and somehow you come to the United States and you want things fast,” Luzon said, making the correlation between healthy eating and a healthy lifestyle. “The way you eat impacts your weight. This community has a lot of high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity and it’s all about how you eat.”
Fundraiser for Methuen Ranger Parent Band Association
METHUEN — A fundraiser for the Methuen Ranger Parent Band Association will be held Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Chateau Restaurant, 131 River Road.
Mention the Methuen Ranger Parent Band Association to a server at lunch or dinner or submit the Association's name with an online order and they will receive 20% of the bill. For more information visit the Methuen Ranger Band Facebook page or email Gerard Donahue at gjdstar@yahoo.com.
Local artist releases debut album
HAVERHILL — Local singer-songwriter Maximilian Wentz, who in 2021 was nominated for New Act of the Year by the New England Music Awards, recently recently released his debut 10-track album, "Mare." According to performersonthego.com, "Mare" features swirling strings, crushing riffs, sinister and edgy melodies, loaded growling vocals, brilliant dynamics and sicker breakdowns that make the album a monument of bloodcurdling metal. Read about the artist at tinyurl.com/5xzjxtn9, which also contains links to his new songs or visit YouTube.
Chamber to hold senate breakfast
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual state senate breakfast Friday, March 3, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane. Guest speakers include state senators Barry Finegold, Bruce Tarr, and Pavel Payano. Emcee is former Lawrence Mayor Michael Sullivan. Tickets are $30 for members and $50 for non-members. To register or for more information, visit online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Bittersweet removal planned
ANDOVER — The Merrimack River Watershed Council will assist the town of Andover with bittersweet removal at the Albert Retelle Conservation Area Saturday, Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. to noon. Rain/snow date is Sunday, Feb. 26, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Bittersweet, an invasive plant, has taken hold of large patches of the reservation and outcompetes native plant species.
A short training will be provided along with tools, gloves, and other supplies. Water will be provided. You will be walking through forest, mud, standing water, and potentially snow. Please wear appropriate footwear and attire for the weather that day.
Parking is limited so carpooling is highly recommended. Registration is required at tinyurl.com/3wfv89t2.
Tribute to Women nominations accepted
ANDOVER — The YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts is seeking nominations of women who have made a difference in their work and community. Nominations will be accepted through March 3. Nominate a remarkable woman today by visiting online at ywcanema.org/tribute or by sending nominations to the YWCA, Attention: Eunice Zeigler, 38 Lawrence St., Lawrence, MA 01840.
The 2023 Tribute to Women Awards Luncheon will be held Wednesday, May 17, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Andover Country Club.
The women who are honored come from all walks of life and make a variety of contributions but all are remarkable in their own way. Since 1983, the YWCA’s Tribute to Women awards luncheon has recognized over 1,200 Merrimack Valley and North Shore women leaders from business and community organizations.
