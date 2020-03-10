It might not be fair to miss out, but it’s happening.
Schools across the region have been firm about protecting students from outbreaks of the new coronavirus by cancelling traditional trips.
Eighth-graders excited about an annual trek to Washington, D.C. aren’t likely to see the White House this spring.
High-schoolers four years deep in Italian lessons can’t put their skills to the test at faraway cafes.
Even students preparing for an outing to the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston are feeling let down, strictly because of the contamination risk in crowds.
“The instructional staff is as disappointed as the students,” said SAU 55 Superintendent Earl Metzler, who oversees the Hampstead and Timberlane school districts. In all, SAU 55 includes students from Plaistow, Atkinson, Sandown, Danville and Hampstead.
He added that all of the towns have kids who look forward to the “powerful learning (that) takes place with each of these study tours."
Final decisions need to be made by the end of the week in order to cancel transit arrangements, he said.
The New Hampshire Department of Education is weighing in on a case-by-case basis at schools all over New Hampshire, in light of the two confirmed and three presumptive cases of the new coronavirus confirmed in the state.
A note from DOE Commissioner Frank Edelblut on Tuesday explained, “As always, we are available to consult with you.”
In Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency Tuesday afternoon after a total of 51 new cases of presumptive positive cases were reported. That brought the total to 92.
Ahead of the announcement, Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera canceled the annual St. Patrick's Day parade out of an abundance of caution amid coronavirus concerns.
Lawrence Public Schools Spokesperson Chris Markuns said coronavirus conversations are a daily occurrence at this point.
“We’ll continue to work closely with public health officials, rely on their guidance and act and communicate clearly,” he said.
Updates provided to the North Andover school community by Superintendent Gregg Gilligan mention the possibility of Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education altering school-year requirements in communities hit hard by the virus.
While questions swirl, Gilligan said the impacts have not been lost on impressionable students, especially younger ones.
“Our school counselors and school nurses are available to assist students,” he said. “I encourage you to reach out to your child’s teacher or principal if you have concerns.”
As cases of the respiratory illness are confirmed closer to home, school officials may have to consider cancelling other events that bring people together — school plays, proms and graduations.
Officials agree it’s too soon to say if those extreme measures will need to be taken.
Many school districts have regularly updated their websites with information related to coronavirus, including sanitation and important prevention efforts.
“The students' and staff safety is the most important," Metzler said. "And honestly the only factor to be considered.”