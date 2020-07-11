BOSTON — It may soon be legal for bars to serve cocktails to-go thanks to a bill proposed by state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, which passed Friday in the state Senate.
The legislation, filed by the Methuen Democrat in April, would allow mixed drinks to be sold with takeout and delivery orders in the state during the COVID-19 emergency.
Currently, bars and restaurants are allowed to sell wine and beer in their original containers with takeout orders.
But DiZoglio, who is chairwoman of the Joint Committee on Community Development and Small Businesses, said she thinks the state should allow the sale of hard liquor as well.
"Since the start of the COVID-19 emergency, I have heard from our local restaurant owners about the revenue that to-go mixed drinks could generate to help them stay afloat and survive the impacts of the shutdown,” said DiZoglio. “While many mom and pop establishments have been able to slowly reopen in recent weeks, they still face significant challenges in their efforts to retain employees and pay their bills."
Approval of the bill, which may be combined with a similar bill in the House, would make Massachusetts the latest state to permit the sale of mixed drinks with takeout and delivery. More than 34 other states, including Maine and Rhode Island, have already adopted such measures.
“While the Legislature does not have a say in the reopening plan during this continued state of emergency, we still have an obligation to use every legislative tool we have to help those that are struggling due to the pandemic," DiZoglio said. "The passage of this bill will greatly help our job creators in the restaurant community, as well as their employees, many of whom have faced challenges with unemployment and uncertainty over whether their jobs will be there for them in the future. I am grateful to my colleagues in the Legislature for their support and continued advocacy on the issue. I hope this bill will be signed into law by the governor as soon as possible.”
The two branches would need to agree on an approach before they could send a bill to Baker, who said last month that he supported the House's restaurant bill. The House was not in session on Friday and meets next on Monday.
Baker limited restaurants to takeout and delivery service only under a March executive order, and they were allowed to resume outdoor dining during the second phase of the state's reopening plan. Indoor dining was cleared to resume later in June, in the second component of Phase 2.
The sector still faces challenge though, due to capacity limits, expenses associated with complying with the new public health landscape, and bringing back customers who are still concerned about virus transmission.
The House and Senate bills differ on some specifics around to-go cocktails.
The Senate bill allows to-go mixed drink sales until the end of the state of emergency Baker declared on March 10, while the House's authorization extends to whichever is later — the duration of the emergency or Feb. 28, 2021.
Both bills require the drinks to be sold in sealed containers, in the same order as food, and with a limit of 64 ounces per transaction. The Senate bill further limits customers to no more than two mixed drinks per entree ordered, under the same 64 ounce cap.
Material from the Statehouse News Service was used in this report.