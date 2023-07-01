Auditor Diana DiZoglio is looking for legislative approval to more regularly audit the MBTA due to her “profound concerns” over a spate of safety issues, including an Orange Line train catching on fire last year.
Bills that DiZoglio filed with Rep. Christopher Worrell and Sen. Liz Miranda (H 3132 / S 2032) would allow the auditor’s office to conduct audits of the MBTA once every two years and “as often as the state auditor determines is necessary.” That exceeds the office’s biannual statutory requirements, DiZoglio told the Joint Committee on State Administration and Regulatory Oversight.
DiZoglio said Tuesday that the proposals would create a permanent audit division to review transportation agencies, with a focus on the MBTA. Her office is auditing the MBTA and making “great progress,” she said, but DiZoglio also stressed the need for heightened scrutiny through subsequent audits.
“Having that permanent MBTA audit unit would serve all of Massachusetts in the years to come by increasing accountability,” DiZoglio testified. “Regardless of who the auditor is, regardless of who the governor is, regardless of who’s in the Legislature, it would allow the Office of State Auditor to serve as a regular watchdog for public transportation funding and performance.”
Worrell, a Boston Democrat, said constituents in his district rely heavily on public transportation and are “exhausted” by the lack of safety and reliability. He urged the committee to report the bill favorably, indicating more audits of the MBTA will lead to benefits for taxpayers who work several jobs to maintain basic housing and food costs.
