Doctor, author speaks at Emma Andrews

NEWBURYPORT — Dr. Gauri Bhide, author of “Diagnosis: Cancer! What Happens Next? will talk about her book Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
The book talk and discussion will be held at Emma L. Andrews Library and Community Center, 77 Purchase St. Bhide is a physician and medical oncologist at Tufts University Medical Center in Boston.
“Diagnosis: Cancer! What Happens Next?” offers information, resources and action plans to help cancer patients understand their diagnosis, manage stress and navigate treatment options.
Patients’ stories will provide perspective on what people will go through at different stages of treatment and what they might expect in the future. Bhide includes lists of questions to ask doctors and tips on how people can help themselves or loved ones receiving treatment.
“A cancer diagnosis provokes so much anxiety,” Bhide said in a press release. “The medical terms are confusing and the treatment options can feel really overwhelming. When patients are diagnosed, they and their families are usually referred to a variety of stress specialists, but they have to navigate the fear and uncertainty themselves. That’s where my book comes in.”