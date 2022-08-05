Dr. Bernice Burkarth, chief medical officer of Tufts Medicine Care at Home, center, recently received the 2022 Ira Byock and Yvonne Corbeil Award from the Home Care, Hospice & Palliative Care Alliance of New Hampshire for excellence and innovation in palliative and hospice care. Standing with her, at left, is Eric Redard, director of volunteers, chaplaincy, and bereavement services at Tufts Medicine Care at Home, and Diane Farraher-Smith, chief clinical integration officer at Tufts Medicine Care at Home, right.