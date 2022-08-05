LAWRENCE — Dr. Bernice Burkarth of Haverhill, chief medical officer of Tufts Medicine Care at Home, was recently awarded the 2022 Ira Byock and Yvonne Corbeil Award from the Home Care, Hospice & Palliative Care Alliance of New Hampshire for excellence and innovation in palliative and hospice care.
Burkarth was recognized as a resource and mentor for clinicians across the country, as well as for her patient advocacy and planning during the pandemic. Under her direction, the Haverhill-based High Pointe House became the first hospice house in Massachusetts to open a dedicated unit for end-of-life patients who are also COVID-19 positive.
In addition, Burkarth recognized the need for a hybrid model of care, which had the dual effect of relieving homebound patients’ pandemic-induced isolation. Due to her vision, nursing assessments, volunteer visits, music therapy, chaplain interactions, and communication with loved ones all occurred via video tablets.
For more information, visit careathome.org.
Armenian picnic on tap
HAVERHILL — The Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe will hold its annual Armenian picnic Sunday, Aug. 28, from noon to 5 p.m.
The menu features lamb shish kebab, chicken kebab, losh kebab and kheyma. Dinners include pilaf, salad and bread. Vegetarian options are available. Also available are hot dogs, chips and beverages as well as pastries and Armenian coffee. Live music by the Jason Naroian ensemble. Bring lawn chairs. For each sold dinner, $1 will be donated to the Sacred Hearts food pantry in Bradford. Credit cards accepted.
The church is located at 1280 Boston Rd. Visit online at www.hyepointearmenianchurch.org.
International labor poster exhibit is free to attend
LAWRENCE — The Lawrence Heritage State Park Visitors Center is hosting a display of more than 40 international labor posters from the collection of Stephen Lewis.
This annual exhibit, which always coincides with the Bread and Roses Festival on Labor Day, opened Aug. 3. The exhibit is free to the public and on view through September.
The Visitors Center is at 1 Jackson St. and is open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Design sales support the Museum of Printing
HAVERHILL — A newly created partnership between the Museum of Printing in Haverhill and Design Pool of East Hampstead, New Hampshire, is aimed at raising money for the museum.
Design Pool, founded by designer Kristen Dettoni, is a pattern library used by interior designers and digital printers for the commercial interior industry. Dettoni recently designed a collection of 11 patterns she called “Movable Type” that were inspired by the museum’s collections. Proceeds from those patterns will be donated to The Friends of the Museum of Printing Inc. to help them continue their mission of preserving the museum and providing programming to the community.
All of the patterns in Moveable Type reference typography and the history of printing. Motifs are based on old typewriter keys, a collection of wingding icons, and letterforms in general. The patterns use code to pay homage to Victor Lardent, who created Times New Roman, and William Addison Dwiggins, who created the fonts Metro, Caledonia, and Electra.
Visit online at www.museumofprinting.org.
MARK209 in concert in Haverhill
HAVERHILL — MARK209 will perform Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 5 p.m. at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church at 471 Main St. The quartet will perform gospel selections from its Grassroots CD collection and will take hymn requests for a sing-along. Good Shepherd is air conditioned to assure audience comfort. For more information and tickets ($5) call 603-329-6047.
Antique car show planned in Atkinson Sept. 5
ATKINSON — The Atkinson Lions Club and Atkinson Fire Association will sponsor the MacDonald Memorial Antique Truck and Car Show Monday, Sept. 5, from 10 a.m. to noon on the Atkinson Town Common, rain or shine.
Admission and parking are free. Proceeds benefit charities of the Lions Club and Fire Association, respectively.
Canned good donations would be greatly appreciated for the Atkinson Food Bank and can be dropped off at the show’s registration desk.
For more information, please visit atkinson.nhlions.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.