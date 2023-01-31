BEVERLY — A North Shore doctor who crashed into a fence in front of Endicott College in July while driving on three wheels admitted there was evidence that she was driving negligently, but was cleared of a more serious charge of drunken driving Monday.
Dr. Elizabeth Scannell, 38, of 12 Lothrop St., Beverly, had been the subject of a “be on the lookout” alert by Manchester-by-the-Sea police shortly before the crash July 30 after a witness reported seeing her Subaru being driven on three wheels, at a high speed, into Beverly.
But without a witness to testify about that alert, or a recording of the original 911 call about the erratic driver in Manchester, Judge Lynn Rooney said she could only consider the information for the limited purpose of the officer recognizing the car, and not to make any conclusions about Scannell’s driving before the crash.
And without a breath alcohol test or field sobriety tests, which Scannell refused, there was limited evidence of impairment for the judge to consider as well.
The crash occurred about 3 p.m. in front of Frates dormitory.
Scannell told Beverly officers she was a gynecologist and had just attended a baby shower in Essex.
Officer Thomas Slavin asked how the accident happened, but, he testified that Scannell couldn’t explain it. Asked if she was aware of driving on three wheels, Scannell responded by saying she was an “avid hiker” who “doesn’t inspect” her tires.
Scannell initially declined medical attention, then when an ambulance crew arrived, she declined to be taken to a hospital.
Scannell initially agreed to perform field sobriety tests, but then changed her mind, according to Slavin’s report, telling the officer, “Stop, you are victimizing me and making me feel guilty.”
“I did feel she was impaired,” Slavin testified during the trial Monday.
Officer Blair Nickerson, who was at the police station when Scannell was brought in, also believed “she was impaired at some level.”
The officers said they smelled just a “faint” odor of alcohol, however, and said Scannell was not slurring her words. While Nickerson noted she had bloodshot, glassy eyes, the officers testified that Scannell had been crying at one point.
Prior to the start of the trial, Scannell admitted there was sufficient evidence to find her guilty of negligent driving to endanger.
Her attorney, Peter Pasciucco, asked Rooney to continue that charge without a finding for six months; a prosecutor asked that it be continued without a finding for a year. Rooney imposed a nine-month continuance, meaning that Scannell will be on a form of probation until the end of October.
Her lawyer also told the judge that Scannell lost her license for six months.
