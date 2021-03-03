BOSTON — Primary care doctors are pushing for access to the COVID-19 vaccine, arguing that family physicians should be a key part of the state’s distribution plans.
A coalition of groups, including the Massachusetts Medical Society and state chapter of the Academy of Family Physicians, are calling on Gov. Charlie Baker to make primary care physicians the “centerpiece” of vaccine distribution as supplies of the shots increase.
In a recent letter to Gov. Charlie Baker, the groups pointed to what they called a “glaring omission” in the state’s vaccine distribution plan, “the consequence of which risks the success of the long-term goal to get vaccines to all patients equitably and efficiently.”
“Primary care physicians are the most trusted source of medical care, yet, paradoxically, most patients cannot get their vaccine through their primary care physician’s office,” the coalition wrote. “Ultimately, this lack of access could amplify inequities among marginalized groups, including the elderly, disabled and the vaccine hesitant.”
The exclusion of primary care doctors would also create more hurdles for patients without internet access, the groups pointed out.
“Despite all the talk and emphasis on equity during the pandemic, inequities have grown,” they wrote. “We must urgently reach out to our patients who need us most, including the elderly, the sick, our patients who work as essential workers and, critically, communities of color who have been disproportionately ravaged by this contagion.”
Calls to include family doctors in vaccine distribution come as the state grapples with a limited supply from the federal government.
Baker has faced criticism that his administration hasn’t moved quickly enough to get doses already received injected into people’s arms.
To speed up the process, the Baker administration temporarily steered some doses earmarked for hospitals and community health centers to mass vaccination sites at Fenway Park, Gillette Stadium and the Double Tree Hotel in Danvers.
Baker says the state’s COVID-19 Command Center, which oversees the vaccine distribution, gets four times as many requests as it has available doses.
“As people know, we have a lot more capacity than we have supply,” Baker said at a Monday briefing.
On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared a third COVID-19 vaccine, produced by Johnson & Johnson, for emergency distribution. Baker said the state expects to receive an order from the pharmaceutical giant as early as next week.
As of Tuesday, more than 2 million doses of vaccines have been shipped to Massachusetts, with about 1.7 million doses delivered, according to the Baker administration. Nearly 550,000 people have received the two-dose regimen.
In the letter, the physicians acknowledge that a lack of vaccine shipments from the federal government is forcing the state to “make difficult decisions about where to direct a limited supply of vaccine.”
But the doctors make the case that they are “uniquely positioned to vaccinate quickly, safely and at a low cost.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.