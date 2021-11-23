LAWRENCE — Hundreds of people raised substantial scholarship money simply by trying to dodge a ball last weekend.
Some $6,000 was raised for higher-education bound Lawrence High School students when Lawrence police partnered with the high school’s Athletic Department for the annual dodgeball tournament Sunday.
Teams of 11, which included police officers, school department employees, and the general public, faced off in the tournament.
“Anyone who wanted to put a team together could play,” police Chief Roy Vasque said.
Police officers Eduardo DeLaCruz and Jesse Fabian were instrumental in organizing the now-annual event, which is held in memory of Joseph Garcia, 10, who died Dec. 4, 2019.
Garcia, who attended Guilmette Elementary School, was a youngster police saw often at community events. He’s recalled as a happy, outgoing, energetic boy who loved to sing and dance, swim, and play video games and soccer, according to his obituary.
Vasque praised DeLaCruz and Fabian for their work on the tournament. He noted they do the enforcement job as a police officer, but also participate and are visible in community events.
The tournament was previously held at the Parthum School, but was moved to the high school this year due to greater participation and the additional gym space that was needed.
