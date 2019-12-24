DANVERS — Police said a resident reported last week that her dog died after ingesting what appeared to meat laced with antifreeze in Danvers Town Forest.
Danvers police Lt. Ashley Sanborn said the incident was referred to the Massachusetts Environmental Police to investigate. The state agency said it appears the dog got into a bait pile meant to attract coyotes during hunting season.
The hunting season for coyotes is open from Oct. 19 to March 7.
Police said the resident had been walking her dog in a wooded area on Buxton Road on Dec. 17. The dog came across what appeared to be chicken or pork and started eating it.
The dog owner did not think much of it until the dog later became sick, Sanborn said. The owner took the dog to the veterinarian, who thought the dog was suffering from food poisoning, and sent the animal home.
When the dog showed no sign of improvement, the owner took it back to the vet, and testing showed it had ingested antifreeze. Sanborn said it was assumed it had done so while on the walk. The dog later died.
A post on the Danvers MA Facebook page on Saturday suggests someone was also throwing bird seed mixed with antifreeze, and that a second animal had died near the town forest.
Sanborn said she checked the police log, and did not see a second report relating to a dog being poisoned with bird seed.
David McKenna, a former Danvers selectman, knows the area well — he not only lives in the neighborhood bordering the Ipswich River and Middleton, he’s the president of John M. Ross & Son, a company that maintains the numerous Jewish cemeteries on Buxton Road. He said people have found bait piles laced with antifreeze near the town forest.
He said it is illegal to hunt in the town forest and on town-owned property. He said local residents are “keeping an eye on things.”
“We know people have been baiting all year,” McKenna said. “Whether it’s connected, we don’t know.”
The area is full of wildlife, McKenna added. On Nov. 4, he posted pictures and video to Facebook of a bobcat walking down Buxton Road.