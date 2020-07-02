Dolan sworn in as new Salem chief

SALEM, N.H. — Newly named police Chief Joel Dolan, 47, claimed the top rank during a pinning ceremony Thursday in front of his family and members of the department.
The group gathered outside the Police Department on Veterans Memorial Parkway in recognition of Dolan’s promotion.
Led by Town Manager Chris Dillon, Dolan took the oath of office before his wife, Kelly Dolan, ceremoniously attached the symbolic chief's badge to his uniform.
The job pays $140,000 per year and makes Dolan responsible for police budgets and resources, policies and procedures, as well as recruitment, selection, promotion and discipline of officers.
The police chief is appointed by and accountable to the town manager, according to law.
Dillon delivered brief remarks Thursday morning, noting hardships the department has faced during the last two years and excitement for a new beginning with Dolan at the helm.
He reiterated the sentiment when he turned to the officers and said, “It’s time to move forward. It’s a new day.”
He added, “This is one of the most professional groups I have worked with in my 25 years of policing.”
Top leadership at the Salem Police Department diminished in 2018 and 2019, starting with a damning audit that called into questions time and attendance policies, internal affairs and a culture that some described to the auditor as intimidating.
It led to the retirement of longtime Chief Paul Donovan and Deputy Chief Rob Morin. The audit was also an impetus for the state Attorney General to launch investigations into Donovan, Morin, Sgt. Michael Verrocchi and Capt. Michael Wager.
Dolan became the highest ranking officer in the building.
His career started with seven years in Portland, Maine, followed by two in Conway before he joined Salem’s force 17 years ago. This week’s promotion is his second in a year.
Dolan rose from the rank of captain to deputy chief in June 2019 following Morin's retirement.
The role of chief has been filled for the last 18 months by Civilian Administrator Brian Pattullo, contracted by the town for $87 per hour through a company called Municipal Resources Inc. Because he worked his entire career in Massachusetts, Pattullo has not had policing powers in New Hampshire.
He said Thursday, the day his contract expired, that his full-time job in Salem ends with Dolan’s promotion. He will remain available on an as-needed basis.
“I’ll have my cell phone and he can call if he has questions about anything,” Pattullo said.
He noted, “(Dolan) has done all the budgeting and capital improvement plans and has a good grasp.”
Dolan vowed to spend the next 30 days setting a clear vision for the department moving forward, which will require conversations with every member.
“I want to hear everyone’s voice,” he said.