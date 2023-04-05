LAWRENCE — Essex Art Center at 56 Island St. presents El Carnaval Continúa, a free exhibition of costumes by the Asociación Carnavalesca de Massachusetts.
An exhibition opening is Thursday, April 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. The exhibition will remain on view until June 7.
Led by Stelvyn Mirabal, the Lawrence-based organization keeps the carnival tradition alive and thriving throughout the Dominican diaspora and beyond. The show integrates exquisite craftsmanship, history, and storytelling in a colorful explosion of joy and imagination.
Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please feel free to drop in and see the exhibition.
Ruth’s House raffle limited to 100 tickets
HAVERHILL — Ruth’s House is selling 100 tickets for $20 each for a prize worth more than $1,100. The winner will receive two tickets to CiderFeast on June 22 (donated by Craft Haverhill); two tickets to Tattersall Farm-to-Table with gift bags for both attendees valued at $180, donated by Rivolve Co-working Space Haverhill; one Chris’ Farm Stand community supported half share (feeds one to two people) valued at $550, donated by Chris’ Farm Stand in Bradford, and a two-night, three-day vacation to destinations across the U.S. valued at $400, donated by Fundraiser Travel.
Raffle ends on April 18.
For tickets, visit online at givebutter.com/SMVaAo. All proceeds go directly to supporting the mission of Ruth’s House.
Tribute to Women nominees
ANDOVER — The YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts will honor 20 area women at its annual Tribute to Women awards luncheon scheduled for Wednesday, May 17, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Andover Country Club.
The 2023 Tribute to Women honorees are: Ruthnora “Ruthy” Estes, Methuen Arlington Neighborhood Inc.; Maureen Healy, Ashland Farm at North Andover; Kerri Sheeran Perry, Community Action Inc.; Jane Merrow, Newbury Food Pantry; Theresa Carson, The Savings Bank; Colleen “Cole” Welch Caffrey, city of Methuen Methuen Police Dept. CARES; Kerri Alves, Silver Hill Elementary School Haverhill; Raquel Quezada, CEMDPCD; Anexis Sanchez, Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union; Pamela Obando, Pfizer; Stephanie Guyotte, UMass Lowell iHub; Lisa Smith, Neighbors in Need; Chrystal Pennisi, Youth Development Organization; Laurie Burzlaff, Town of North Andover; Alicia Zefta, Alicia Studio 13; Leah Rogers-Curto, Enterprise Bank; Claudia Soo Hoo, Merrimack Valley YMCA; Karina Calderon, The Lawrence Partnership; Kesia Moreta, Greater Lawrence Community Action Council and Katherine Martin, Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce.
Tickets to the luncheon are $100. For tickets and sponsorship information, visit ywcanema.org or call Eunice Zeigler at 978-788- 6339.
Free time management workshop
HAVERHILL — The UMass Lowell iHub located in the Harbor Place building at 2 Merrimack St. will host a free workshop titled “Learning to Let Go: Delegating and Managing Your Time” Thursday, April 6, from noon to 1 p.m.
This workshop, hosted by the iHub and the Greater Haverhill Chamber, will be led by certified business and executive coach Steve DeVries.
This presentation is designed to teach attendees how to increase their productivity by delegating low-value activities, selecting the best person to delegate these activities, and ensuring excellent results by learning the principles of delegation. Register online at tinyurl.com/39mbb7ms.
Easter Egg hunt planned Saturday
METHUEN — Mayor Neil Perry and the city’s parks and recreation department invite families to a free Easter Egg hunt Saturday, April 8, starting at 11 a.m. at Greycourt Park, 37 Pleasant St. Features a visit by the Easter Bunny along with music, games and candy.
Parking is available at St. Basils, 30 East St.
