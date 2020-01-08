BOSTON — A man who pleaded guilty in October to possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute has been sentenced to the seven months he has already spent behind bars.
He now faces deportation proceedings, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling. Santos Obispo Guerrero Lara, 35, a Dominican national who was living in Lawrence, tried to sell approximately 20 grams of fentanyl, a highly addictive and potentially fatal drug, to an undercover agent, Lelling said.
Guerrero Lara was arrested in Lawrence on June 6 as part of a 10-week coordinated enforcement operation in the Merrimack Valley called “Devil’s Highway.” The operation targeted the distribution of opioids, including fentanyl and heroin.
The sting resulted in charges against 40 suspects for federal drug offenses, with at least a dozen more individuals facing state charges, Lelling said. The Andover Police Department provided valuable assistance to the operation, according to the U.S. attorney.
Guerrero Lara was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Court Judge Allison Burroughs. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mackenzie Queenin prosecuted the case.