SALEM, N.H. — On bingo nights the Ingram Senior Center parking can be hard to find, explained Danny Hopkins, community services director.
That’s going to change as the town has accepted an $84,000 grant to add 30 parking spaces to the senior center Wednesday night.
“We have a very active senior center, so when we have a full program we have to balance that with parking,” Hopkins said.
He explained that the senior center has to balance what programs to host at a variety of times to ensure there was adequate parking. Hopkins was thankful to the Council on Aging, which is the town’s advisory board to the Salem Senior Services.
“This project has been talked about for some time there because of issues with parking,” said Town Manager Chris Dillon.
Prior to being town manager, Dillon was the Community Services Director who was juggling programming with parking.
“It’s great we recognize the issue with parking that is causing programming constraints and are able to do this project to move forward,” Dillon said.
Preliminary engineering for the project had been conducted by the council. The adopted plan was the most cost-effective way to add spots, Hopkins said.
The donation covers additional engineering and construction, which the town hopes will be conducted within the next year, Dillon said.
Parking is an issue that had to be confronted before the center could possibly be expanded, Hopkins said. The town is looking into expanding the center because of its level of activity, he added.
The Ingram Senior Center is 17-years-old, and was expanded to the building it is today about 10 years ago, Hopkins said.
The council also donated $6,698 to replace floors and paint in some rooms at the center at Wednesday’s meeting. This donation is one of many the council, which is funded as a non-profit organization, has given the town.
“We are extremely grateful to the council for its generosity,” Hopkins said. The improvements to the senior center come at no cost to the town, he explained.
The town also accepted a donation from the American Legion Post 63 to do maintenance on the town’s baseball diamond at Michele Memorial Park.
The $3,650 donation is to fix drainage issues on the field.
“Right now they are experiencing, when it rains, a lot of standing water,” Hopkins said. He added it was a great partnership for the Legion and Salem Youth Baseball League.