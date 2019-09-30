PEABODY — Wes Doughty, the man found guilty last week of the first-degree murders of a couple inside a Peabody crack house 2 1/2 years ago, was sentenced Monday in Salem Superior Court to two consecutive life terms in state prison without the chance for parole.
While the idea of back-to-back life terms was, both prosecutor Kate MacDougall and Judge Timothy Feeley acknowledged, largely symbolic, it also reflects that the murders of Mark Greenlaw and Jennifer O’Connor were separate crimes, with different weapons and, the judge noted, slightly different verdicts, with O’Connor’s death having an element of extreme atrocity and cruelty.
“I agree with the Commonwealth that consecutive life sentences are appropriate here,” Feeley said as he imposed the sentences on Doughty, 42.
The judge also went along with MacDougall’s request for lengthy, concurrent prison terms for the other crimes Doughty committed back in February 2017: 12 to 15 years for the armed carjacking and eight to 10 years on the kidnapping charges involving retired missionary Kenneth Metz in Middleton, days after the murders.
The judge also imposed 20 years of probation on the attempted arson and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon counts against Doughty, which allows the judge to set conditions Doughty will have to follow even while in prison — primarily, that he have no contact with the families of the victims.
Doughty, who was handcuffed behind his back and flanked by court officers and Middleton Jail correctional officers after allegedly making comments alluding to violence following the verdicts on Friday, smirked and raised his eyebrows several times during the sentencing hearing.
Still, the family members of Greenlaw, 37, and O’Connor, 40, told the judge in victim impact statements that they will seek to forgive him so that they can move on with their lives.
Julie O’Connor Trueira, accompanied by her parents Ed and Carol O’Connor, said they are haunted by the knowledge that the last thing Jennifer saw was “the face of a monster.”
“No woman should ever die the way my sister Jennifer died,” said Trueira.
She recalled how her sister’s addiction had changed their relationship, how she begged Jennifer to quit.
Still, “all she had to do was smile at me and I would forget why I was mad at her,” said Trueira.
O’Connor had dreamed of one day becoming a mother, a dream that died with her when she was murdered, “all because she was at the wrong place at the wrong time,” her sister said.
“You are an inhumane person and may you rot, but I have to forgive you to go on with my life,” Margo Bollettiero-Duarte told the judge.
Bollettiero-Duarte, Greenlaw’s mother, recalled her gut feeling on the afternoon of Feb. 17, 2017, when she tried to return her son’s call and it went to voicemail. Over the next hours, she tried calling him over and over, the calls all going to voicemail.
She had lost her granddaughter to a medical condition and remembered telling her son how lucky she felt to still have him in her life.
But as the unanswered calls piled up, “I knew something was wrong. I called and called.”
She then got a phone call in the middle of the night, telling her something had happened to him. She threw on clothes and raced to 19 Farm Ave., the run down crack house where Greenlaw and O’Connor had decided to move. She pounded on the door, to no avail.
Even at the funeral home, she couldn’t take one last look at her son. “The funeral home told me I should look at pictures of the way he was,” said Bollettiero-Duarte.
“I have not been in more pieces than I have since this ordeal,” she said.
Greenlaw’s 21-year-old son is also struggling, she said, so fearful of losing control of his emotions that he stayed away from the sentencing.
But she also acknowledged that alongside the pain of her family and of the O’Connors, Wes Doughty’s family is also suffering. Pointing to Doughty’s mother in the courtroom, she said, “She should hold her head up high. She did nothing wrong.”
MacDougall said the back-to-back sentences reflect “two equally distinct, horrific murders.”
Doughty, she suggested, “took pleasure in torturing these families” during more than two years of court proceedings.
“These were people who were deeply, deeply loved, despite their battles and despite their demons,” said MacDougall.
Defense lawyer John Apruzzese acknowledged the mandatory sentence of life, but asked that they run concurrently, or at the same time. He said his client had accepted responsibility, even if he quarreled with the level of culpability.
Doughty too had a “bad drug addiction,” as well as a history of mental health issues. He had lost his father to suicide nine years ago, said the lawyer.
Among those present in the packed courtroom was District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett, who said after the sentencing that “We’re all heartbroken for the families.”
He later said in a written statement, “The facts of this case were extremely disturbing and is evidence of the destruction that drug abuse and trafficking can wreak on people’s lives.”
The decision by the judge to impose consecutive terms, Blodgett said, “provides specific justice for each victim and acknowledges the pain and loss of each family.”
Prosecutors believe that Doughty killed Greenlaw because he and Michael Hebb believed that Greenlaw was going to take over Hebb’s crack dealing business. O’Connor was killed because she had seen what happened.
Hebb is currently serving a six- to seven-year prison term for being an accessory.
Doughty received 948 days of credit toward his sentences.
