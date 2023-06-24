NEWBURYPORT — A look into the nation’s past will be a portal to the present when the Museum of Old Newbury presents the sixth annual interactive reading of Frederick Douglass’ Independence Day address, “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” in Brown Square.
The museum has partnered with the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church as well as Mass Humanities to present the reading of Douglass’ speech, which he first delivered to the Rochester Ladies’ Anti-Slavery Society in Rochester, New York, on July 5, 1852.
Douglass chose not to focus on the country’s triumphs in his address but instead talked about the millions of people who were enslaved at the time.
The museum’s executive director, Bethany Groff Dorau, said the address, which takes place Sunday at 10 a.m., will be read aloud under the statue of famed local abolitionist and journalist, William Lloyd Garrison. The iconic local resident was barred from preaching in Newburyport churches because of his views.
“Everybody likes to think that they would have been an abolitionist if they were alive back then,” she said. “But abolitionists were considered the most radical people out there.”
Slavery was a hot topic in the city, according to Groff Dorau, who added that Newburyport was not untouched by the practice.
“It’s not like the North wasn’t involved in this, because they were. We had ship captains who were involved in the domestic slave trade who were leaving our ports to go and bring enslaved people from Maryland into the Deep South for auction,” Groff Dorau said.
“This didn’t happen out of Newburyport itself but it happened on Newburyport ships with Newburyport captains and Newburyport money. Certainly, some people in Newburyport fought virulently against it but, for the most part, most people benefited from it.”
People, by and large, want to live an ethical life, according to Groff Dorau, who said it was the truly exceptional folks such as Douglass, Lloyd Garrison and poet John Greenleaf Whittier who saw slavery for what it was and decided to speak out against it.
“That’s one of the things that’s so powerful about this speech. When you say these words and you think about who Frederick Douglass was, you begin thinking about your own life and the ways you’re failing to live your values,” she said.
The Brown Square event will be part of a number of readings of Douglass’ address across the state throughout the summer.
Douglass lived in Lynn from 1841 to 1848, and Lynn Museum/LynnArts Executive Director Donecca Thurston will lead the discussion after the reading.
Thurston, a humanities scholar, said the Declaration of Independence didn’t take people who looked like Douglass into account when it was published in 1776 and his address is a reminder of the social issues that communities still grapple with today.
“There are still many folks within the United States who are having issues getting access to their right to vote,” she said. “Housing, injustice, representation are the things that (Douglass) was advocating for. That’s something that is still happening today and I know it’s happening in Lynn.”
Thurston added that the public reading of Douglass’ address is always a special event in Lynn and she is happy to know other communities are celebrating his words.
“We’re taking this time to reflect and react and hold space for these very important community conversations,” she said.
Groff Dorau said reading Douglass’ address gives people a chance to think about where the country has been and where it is going.
“Most people think about picnics and having a long weekend on the Fourth of July. But I think this event focuses our attention on the promise of America and asking, ‘Are we living up to it?’” she said. “It’s not just about how we failed to live up to it in the past, it’s a question of are we living up to it currently?”
The outdoor event Sunday is open to all. Guests are asked to bring folding chairs and, while participation in the public reading is encouraged, it is not required. In case of rain, the event will be held inside the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church at 26 Pleasant St.
For more information, call Groff Dorau at 978-462-2681.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
