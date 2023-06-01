DERRY — The downtown Derry Homegrown Farm and Artisan Market is set to open for the 2023 season on June 7.
The 2023 season will once again continue with business owners, growers, musicians and local organizations gathering on Broadway to show off all good things about the community.
The market runs every Wednesday through September, 3 to 7 p.m.
There will be varieties of seasonal produce, foods, wine, craft beer, gifts, baked goods and much more on the weekly schedule.
Many returning vendors will be on the list to participate again this year.
In addition, area musicians and artisans also will be performing and showing off their artistic talents during the market.
Visit the market on Facebook for updates and information.
