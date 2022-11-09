NORTH ANDOVER — Two scenes from a television series will be shot at the Stevens Estate Wednesday.
The scenes will eventually appear in a six-part drama, “Invitation to a Bonfire,” that is set mostly at a private school for girls in New Jersey in the 1930s and will air next year on AMC.
One scene takes place in a hotel, and will use a room on the second floor of the Stevens Estate, which was built in 1884 for mill owner Moses Stevens.
“In this scene one of our characters is treating herself to an ice cream sundae,” according to a memo from Jamie Merz, who works for Stalwart Productions. “We may be replacing some of the existing furniture in this room with our own.”
The second scene will turn two parlors on the estate’s first floor into a gentleman’s dining club in New York, where characters in the story will discuss a business deal. The production will use a fog machine to create “theatrical haze” in this setting along with “theatrical cigars.”
The building’s windows will also be covered during both scenes, “in order to film at more reasonable hours,” the memo said.
Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues told the Select Board Monday that the production needed a permit for Wednesday’s shoot because they were beginning at 5 a.m. and would continue until 8 p.m.
“They have notified all of the abutters,” she said.
The television series is based on a novel of the same name from 2018 by Adrienne Celt, who described it as “the seductive story of a dangerous love triangle, inspired by the infamous Nabokov marriage, with a spellbinding psychological thriller at its core.”
Vladimir Nabokov, a Russian writer who emigrated to the United States in 1940, is best known as the author of the novel “Lolita.”
Merz’s memo said the production will have a crew of 75 along with 36 actors during Wednesday’s filming.
“They are getting a food permit because they will have a food truck,” Murphy-Rodrigues said.
The memo also stated that there will be “approximately 8 trucks of various sizes at the Stevens Estate, all smaller than a tractor trailer,” on Wednesday.
“We will also be utilizing up to two aerial lifts (condors) outside the building,” Merz said.
