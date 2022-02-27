NORTH ANDOVER — There is some impressive lineage when it comes to swimming pools and the Randall family.
Carter Randall’s got a generation of family that has found success as a swimmer.
So, of course, North Andover’s Carter gave it a shot, following in those big footsteps.
“I was just okay (at swimming),” said Carter. “I was better at gymnastics. and my favorite sport was probably baseball.”
One day, when he was about 8 years old, upon advice from the Bradford Swim Club diving coach, he gave diving a try, coincidentally using his gymnastics skills.
Today Carter, ranked No. 1 and undefeated as a St. John’s Prep senior on the 1-meter board, and goes for a state title at Boston University.
“I just remember liking diving a lot more,” recalled Carter. “And then I started getting pretty good, winning some meets. It sort of became my thing.”
St. John’s Prep dive coach Becky Driscoll said as Carter, who can fool around with the best of them, took diving seriously his place among those in his age group at the top.
“Carter is definitely a fun-loving kid and great to be around,” said Driscoll. “But when it comes to diving he is a perfectionist. He will not get off the board until he is happy how a dive met. He’ll get out of the water and say, ‘Nope. I’m doing it again.’”
It’s a problem sometimes, especially entering an event which includes 10 or 11 dives.
“I do get frustrated because I know I can do better,” said Carter.
Carter’s season has bordered on historic, winning all eight dual meets, the Catholic Conference meet and the Division 1 North Sectional.
“He is a very powerful diver, getting really high off the board,” said Driscoll. “And over the years he has added more difficulty, which has made his very good.”
He does have competition, though. Needham High’s DiPietro Rozzo, who also was undefeated this year and was coming of a school record performance in the Division 1 South Sectional.
Ironically, the duo practice together in Concord every week as teammates, part of a private club, which Carter joined about a year ago.
Rozzo is an elite student and is deciding between a few Ivy League schools.
“DiPietro and I are pretty good friends,” said Carter of his best competition in the state final. “We joke around a lot. He’s a funny kid. It’s not really competitive. He’s a very good diver. But I’m guessing we won’t be joking around at the state meet.”
Carter said there have been two defining moments that changed the course of his diving career. One was breaking his wrist in seventh grade. and the other was attending a camp with elite divers in Indiana last summer.
“I got hurt mountain-biking and I realized after that, I need to be smart if I want to be a good diver,” said Carter. “And that camp really woke me up in terms of competing against the best. I loved being around the great divers. It made me want to be better.”
As for the future, Carter received a scholarship to dive for La Salle University in Philadelphia beginning in September.
“I can’t remember if we contacted them, but I went there on a visit and I loved it,” said Carter. “I spent a few days with the dive team and fell in love with kids, the school, the pool and the coach. I just like I fit in there. I can’t wait for college.”
He’s come to realize that maybe he was born for this sport.
“There is something about hitting the water after knowing you performed well on a dive,” said Carter. “There’s no better feeling like it.”
