LAWRENCE — A driver was not seriously injured after a fiery crash into a closed Broadway business early Tuesday, according to police and firefighters.
The crash at 311 Broadway ignited a fire at 1:45 a.m.
Group 4 firefighters, under the direction of Deputy Fire Chief Jack Meaney, "made a great stop" at the car fire that extended into the large, three-story multiuse building, Fire Chief Brian Moriarty tweeted later Tuesday morning.
Police said people who were living in the building were briefly evacuated after the crash but then allowed later to return unharmed to their apartments.
The driver, who was not identified, was treated by EMTs and paramedics from Lawrence General Hospital. The sole occupant of the vehicle, he was taken to LGH for treatment of "non-life threatening injuries," according to police.
He will be charged with driving without a license, police said.
