ANDOVER — A woman has been charged with negligent vehicular homicide in the death of Francyne Fuller, 78.
Fuller died in April after being struck by a car at the intersection of Elm and Whittier streets.
The driver, Margaret Silvestri, 22, of Milford is being charged with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operator, equipment violation, marked lanes violation and unsafe operation of a motor vehicle.
According to Massachusetts law motor vehicle homicide by a negligent operator carries a minimum sentence of 30 days and a maximum of 2.5 years, and/or a fine of between $300 and $3,000.
She was arraigned in Lawrence District Court on Thursday, Jan. 19. Her terms of release include that she is not allowed to drive.
After being hit, Fuller was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital with critical injuries, where she was pronounced dead. After the incident the driver of the car cooperated with police.
A pretrial hearing has been set for Feb. 17, where a motion to dismiss the case will be heard.
