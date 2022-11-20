HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — A 24-year-old Newburyport, Massachusetts, man was charged with drunken driving after a pickup truck slammed into a restaurant, injuring several people.
Police officers and rescue personnel responded to Greg’s Bistro in Hampton just after 9 p.m. Saturday for a report of a pickup that crashed into the building, Hampton police said.
The truck “had left the roadway and crashed through the front door area of the business,” police said.
Three people in the restaurant and one of the two people in the truck were taken to the hospital, authorities said. The severity of their injuries was not disclosed.
The unidentified truck driver was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and reckless conduct. He was released on personal recognizance and is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 22.
The Fire Department determined that the building was structurally unsound and the residents of second-floor apartments were evacuated.
The crash remains under investigation.
