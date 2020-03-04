METHUEN - A person is dead following a 2 a.m. crash on I-93 north in Methuen at the Exit 47 off-ramp, according to Massachusetts State Police.
The person's identity was not made public as of 8 a.m.
State police said in a brief statement that the person, who died at the scene, was alone and no other cars were involved.
The right travel lane of the highway as well as Exits 47 and 48 were closed until 6 a.m. while investigators worked in the area.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by state troopers.
