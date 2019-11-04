BRENTWOOD, N.H. — A judge has issued a guilty verdict against a Salisbury woman charged with drunken driving after a fatal pedestrian crash in October 2018 in Seabrook.
Dawn Marie Barcellona, 58, was found guilty by Judge Daniel St. Hilaire after a one-day bench trial, authorities confirmed late Monday afternoon.
It took the judge a little over three weeks to issue his verdict after the bench trial.
North Andover native, Andrew "Dibba" Dobson, 51, was killed in the Oct. 21, 2018 crash.
That night Dobson left his parents’ home on Commonwealth Avenue in Salisbury, where he lived and went to a nearby convenience store for a pack of cigarettes, according to family members.
He was struck and killed on his way home on Ocean Boulevard (Route 1A), very close to the Salisbury line around 8 p.m. Barcellona was driving the Jeep that struck him, police said.
The father of a 12-year-old boy, Dobson was ripped out of his sneakers and suffered a cracked skull, according to court documents.
Barcellona went to trial on Oct. 9 for a single misdemeanor charge of DUI. The trial spanned roughly four hours and afterwards, Judge St. Hilaire took the matter under advisement.
Barcellona previously rejected a plea deal that would allow her to avoid jail time and instead pay a $500 fine and surrender her license for nine months, according to court documents. She opted to take the case to a trial.
She did not testify in her own defense.
Felony indictments for negligent homicide and driving under the influence against Barcellona were dropped, according to prosecutors.
This is a developing story. A full report will appear in print and online editions of The Eagle-Tribune.
