LONDONDERRY — A female was hospitalized and listed in critical condition Monday evening after reaching for something in the car she drove, causing a rollover, New Hampshire State Police said in a statement.
Troopers said they were notified of a serious crash along Interstate 93 south in Londonderry at 6:30 p.m. First responders reported a 1995 Dodge Dakota resting on its roof.
As of Tuesday morning, state police had not announced the driver’s identity, including name or age, only that she was brought from the scene to Parkland Medical Center and then to Elliot Hospital.
The left two lanes of the highway were closed for about 2 ½ hours while emergency personnel cleared the area Monday.
All aspects of the crash remain under investigation, according to state police.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Trooper Christopher Cummings via email at Christopher.j.cummings@dos.nh.gov or by phone at 603-223-4381.