HAVERHILL — A New Hampshire man has been identified as the victim in a fiery crash in Haverhill last weekend in the city's Ayers Village neighborhood.
Evan Leahy, 29, of Windham was killed in the May 29 crash, according to Carrie Kimball, spokeswoman for the Essex County District Attorney's office.
According to Kimball, Leahy was the only person inside the 2016 Nissan Rogue SUV that caught fire after going off the road near 1506 Broadway. Kimball said Haverhill police and firefighters responded to multiple 911 calls around 11 p.m. last Friday reporting a vehicle on fire in the trees.
The SUV was fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived. When they extinguished the flames, they found the body of a man inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Kimball said.
State police spokesman David Procopio said “for reasons still under investigation,” the driver of the 2016 Nissan Rouge SUV “failed to negotiate a left-bearing curve,” leading to the crash.
The accident occurred just west of where Broadway — Route 97 — meets Crystal Street in the Ayers Village section of the city.
At some point following the crash, someone set up a makeshift memorial as a tribute to the victim.