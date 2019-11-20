PELHAM — A teen from Haverhill sustained minor injuries when the car he was driving rolled over on Ledge Road around 8:35 p.m. Tuesday, police said.
Austin Zaia, 19, of Haverhill, who was not wearing his seatbelt, was injured when his car rolled onto its side near 25 Ledge Road, according to Pelham police Sgt. Brian Barbato.
A passenger in the car was not injured.
Barbato said Zaia will be charged with reckless driving.
"He was driving way too fast on a narrow, winding road," Barbato said.
Ledge Road was closed for about 45 minutes while police cleared the accident scene.