HAVERHILL – One person is dead and another injured after a highway rollover crash early Saturday, according to first responders.
Haverhill Fire Chief Robert O’Brien said city firefighters responded to Route 495 northbound near Exit 52 with an engine and rescue truck about 12:15 a.m.
He said an investigation into the crash is being led by Massachusetts State Police. In a brief statement, troopers said the crash resulted in fatal injuries to the driver and minor injuries to a passenger.
No other cars were involved, according to state police.
Officials say more information is expected Monday.