ANDOVER — An 18-year-old Methuen man suffered life-threatening injuries when the car he was driving slammed into the back of a tractor-trailer Sunday night, state police said.
Both sides of Interstate 93 were shut down while a medical helicopter landed on the highway to transport the unidentified driver to a hospital.
An initial investigation of the crash indicated the injured man may have been driving at "a high rate of speed," according to state police.
The accident occurred shortly before 10 p.m. at I-93 north and Interstate 493. I-93 south was reopened to traffic by 10:30 p.m. while northbound traffic was restricted for a while to a single lane, state police said.
Investigators remained at the accident scene for nearly three hours following the crash.
