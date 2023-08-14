GEORGETOWN — Police Chief Donald Cudmore and Fire Chief Matt McKay said a 74-year-old man was involved in a serious vehicle accident Monday morning on East Main Street.
Georgetown Police and Fire Departments responded to a motor-vehicle crash Monday, at approximately 9:40, after a vehicle crashed into a tree on Route 133.
On arrival, first responders extricated the driver, an unidentified male, and began life-sustaining measures before transporting him by ambulance to an area hospital for his injuries. His condition is unknown.
An initial investigation determined the vehicle was traveling westbound on East Main Street, and, according to witnesses, left the roadway and collided with a tree.
Mutual aid was provided by Rowley Fire Department and Newbury Fire Department Medics.
The crash is being investigated by the Georgetown Police Department with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS) Unit.
