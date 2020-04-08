HAVERHILL — State transportation officials are advising drivers about a single lane closure northbound on Interstate 495 between exits 48 and 49 in Haverhill during the day on Wednesday.
The lane closure will continue to 4 p.m., according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. The closure is necessary for construction work.
For more information on the project, visit online at mass.gov/i495haverhillbridge.
MassDOT encourages drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to minimize delays. Those traveling through the area should expect delays and should reduce speed and use caution.
The schedule for this major infrastructure project is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.
For more information on traffic conditions travelers are encouraged to: dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions; visit mass511.com, a website which provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information, and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.
Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions. Download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions before setting out on the road.