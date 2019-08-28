Drivers injured in Derry crash

DERRY — Two drivers were injured following a head-on crash Wednesday morning on Rockingham Road, according to the Derry Fire Department.
At 11:52 a.m., emergency crews responded to the collision at 189 Rockingham Road, according to a statement. Both drivers were injured and trapped in their vehicles, according to fire officials.
An engine and ladder company extracted both drivers within 10 minutes, according to the statement. Then they were then transported to Elliott Hospital for treatment, according to the Fire Department.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts and injuries did not appear to be life threatening, according to the statement.
The Derry Police Department is investigating the accident.