HAVERHILL — State transportation officials are warning drivers about various daytime lane closures on Interstate 495 northbound in Haverhill that will take place from Feb. 14 to 17 as part of the Merrimack River bridge replacement project.
The closures will take place between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily and are necessary in order to allow trucks to enter and exit the work zone, as well as to allow for sign installation, officials said.
A single left lane will be closed on I-495 northbound between Exits 106 (Route 125/Ward Hill Connector) and 107 (Routes 110 and 113) Monday, Feb 14, through Wednesday, Feb. 16, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.
A single right lane will be closed on I-495 northbound between Exits 106 and 107 on Thursday, Feb. 17, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Drivers are asked to reduce speed and use caution when traveling through these areas.
Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.
All scheduled work is weather dependent, state officials said.
More information on the project is available at mass.gov/i495haverhillbridge. Questions can be asked and issues related to construction can be reported by emailing I495HaverhillBridge@dot.state.ma.us.