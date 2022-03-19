HAVERHILL — State transportation officials are warning drivers about various daytime lane closures on Interstate 495 northbound and southbound in Haverhill that will take place March 21 through 24 as part of the Merrimack River bridge replacement project.
These lane closures are necessary to allow trucks to enter and exit the work zone as well as to install highway guardrails in the work zone, officials said.
A single lane will be closed on I-495 northbound between exits 106 (Route 125/Ward Hill Connector) and 107 (Routes 110 and 113) Monday, March 21, through Thursday, March 24, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.
A single left lane will be closed on I-495 southbound between exits 107 (Routes 110 and 113) and 106 (Route 125/Ward Hill Connector) Tuesday, March 22, and Wednesday, March 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
Drivers are asked to reduce speed and use caution when traveling through these areas.
Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.
All scheduled work is weather dependent, state officials said.
More information on the project is available at mass.gov/i495haverhillbridge. Questions can be asked and issues related to construction can be reported by emailing I495HaverhillBridge@dot.state.ma.us.