ANDOVER — State highway officials are warning drivers of temporary closings of the exit 40A ramp on I-93 northbound to I-495 northbound during overnight hours beginning Sunday night, Aug. 28, and continuing through Sept. 2.
Each night the exit 40A ramp to I-495 northbound will close at 8 p.m. and will reopen by 5 a.m. the following morning.
This work is part of a $4.96 million highway lighting repairs and improvements project at the interchange of Interstates 93 and 495 in Andover and Tewksbury.
The detour route for drivers on I-93 northbound seeking to travel to I-495 northbound is as follows: Continue on I-93 northbound and take exit-40B to I-495 southbound; take exit 97A to I-93 southbound and take exit 40A to I-495 northbound.
This will be a one at a time ramp closure to excavate and install electrical conduits and hand holes on the right shoulder of the ramps.
Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.
All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.
