HAVERHILL — Driver are being warned of overnight lane and ramp closures on Interstate 495 northbound and southbound in Haverhill the week of Aug. 23 as part of the Merrimack River bridge replacement project.
State transportation officials said a single southbound right lane will be closed between exits 108 (old 50) and 106 (old 48) from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning, from Monday, Aug. 23, through Friday morning, Aug. 27.
A single northbound right lane will be closed between exits 107 (old 49) and 108 (old 50) from 10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26, to 5 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 27.
The exit 107 (old 49) on ramp from Route 110/113 (River Street) to I-495 southbound will be closed from 10 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23, to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24. Traffic will be detoured and signs will be posted.
The exit 106 (old 48) on ramp from Industrial Avenue to I-495 southbound will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning, from Tuesday, Aug. 24, through Friday morning, Aug. 27. Traffic will be detoured and signs will be posted.
State officials are encouraging drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to avoid delays. Drivers are asked to reduce speed and use caution when traveling through these areas.
Warning signs will be used on the highway to notify drivers about the planned closures, and also to provide updates.
All scheduled work is weather dependent, state officials said.
More information on the project is available at mass.gov/i495haverhillbridge. Questions can be asked and issues related to construction can be reported by emailing I495HaverhillBridge@dot.state.ma.us.