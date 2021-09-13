HAVERHILL — State transportation officials are warning drivers of lane and ramp closures on Interstate 495 in Haverhill that will take place overnight from Sept. 16 to 17 as part of the Merrimack River bridge replacement project.
Double right lanes will be closed on I-495 southbound between exits 108 (old 50) and 106 (old 48) from 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, to 5 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 17.
The exit 107 (old 49) on-ramp from Route 110/113 (River Street) to I-495 southbound will be closed from 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, to 5 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 17.
These lane and ramp closures are necessary to allow concrete trucks to safely enter and exit the work zone during the placement of the concrete bridge deck, state officials said.
Traffic will be detoured and signs will be posted.
State officials are encouraging drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to avoid delays. Drivers are asked to reduce speed and use caution when traveling through these areas.
Warning signs will be used on the highway to notify drivers about the planned closures, and also to provide updates.
All scheduled work is weather dependent, state officials said.
More information on the project is available at mass.gov/i495haverhillbridge. Questions can be asked and issues related to construction can be reported by emailing I495HaverhillBridge@dot.state.ma.us.