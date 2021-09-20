HAVERHILL — State transportation officials are warning drivers of daytime and overnight lane and ramp closures taking place this week on Interstate 495 in Haverhill as part of the Merrimack River bridge replacement project.
Overnight work and closures are as follows: Double right lanes will be closed on I-495 southbound between exits 108 (old 50) and 106 (old 48) from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night beginning, Monday, Sept. 20, and concluding Friday morning, Sept. 24.
The exit 108 (old 50) on-ramp from Route 97 (Broadway) to I-495 southbound will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night beginning Monday, Sept. 20, and concluding Friday morning, Sept 24. Traffic will be detoured and signs will be posted.
The exit 107 (old 49) off-ramp from I-495 southbound to Route 110/113 (River Street) will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night beginning Monday, Sept. 20, and concluding Friday morning, Sept. 24. Traffic will be detoured and signs will be posted.
The exit 107 (old exit 49) on-ramp from Route 110/113 (River Street) to I-495 southbound will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night beginning Monday, Sept. 20, and concluding Wednesday morning, Sept. 22. Traffic will be detoured and signs will be posted.
Single right lanes will be closed on I-495 southbound between exits 108 (old 50) and 107 (old 49) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22.
State officials are encouraging drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to avoid delays. Drivers are asked to reduce speed and use caution when traveling through these areas.
Warning signs will be used on the highway to notify drivers about the planned closures, and also to provide updates.
All scheduled work is weather dependent, state officials said.
More information on the project is available at mass.gov/i495haverhillbridge. Questions can be asked and issues related to construction can be reported by emailing I495HaverhillBridge@dot.state.ma.us.