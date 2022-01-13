HAVERHILL — State transportation officials are warning drivers of lane closures on Interstate 495 in Haverhill Thursday and Friday that are part of the Merrimack River bridge construction project.
A single left lane will be closed on I-495 southbound between exits 107 (Route 110 and 113) and 106 (Route 125/Ward Hill Connector) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, and Friday, Jan. 14.
Drivers are asked to reduce speed and use caution when traveling through these areas.
Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.
All scheduled work is weather dependent, state officials said.
More information on the project is available at mass.gov/i495haverhillbridge. Questions can be asked and issues related to construction can be reported by emailing I495HaverhillBridge@dot.state.ma.us.
Census reply a must for voting
NORTH ANDOVER — The annual town census will be mailed to residents mid-January. Anyone who is leaving town for a while and at risk of not receiving the census in January should call the Town Clerk’s office at 978-688-9501.
All registered voters must return the census, or they may be removed from the voter rolls, per state law. Non-registered voters are also required to return the annual census, which is used to verify a person’s residency for public school admittance, military benefits, and in-state tuition reductions.
Residents cannot register to vote using the census form. Residents can verify their registration, or find information on how to register to vote, at www.sec.state.ma.us/ele. To register to vote online, which requires a license or ID issued by the Registry of Motor Vehicles, go to www.registertovotema.com.
Job fair is Thursday
HAVERHILL — MakeIT Haverhill, located at 301 Washington St., will host its first job fair of the year Thursday, Jan. 13, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Representatives from Momentum Manufacturing Group, Amazon Workforce Staffing and Atria Senior Living will be on hand to discuss available careers for local job seekers.
Senior Living jobs include CNA/HHA, culinary waitstaff and program assistants. Other employment opportunities include metal manufacturing (free training), and warehouse associate positions.
Mayors/Managers Breakfast Forum rescheduled
HAVERHILL — Due to scheduling concerns, the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce has rescheduled this Friday’s Mayor’s and Managers Breakfast Forum at Michael’s Function Hall to the new tentative date of April 6, which is the morning of the Business Expo to be held in person at Phoenician/Michael’s Function Hall.
All registrants and sponsors will be automatically registered. For questions, call 978-686-0900.
Greater Lawrence Family Health Center awarded $567,400 federal grant
LAWRENCE — Congresswoman Lori Trahan announced $567,400 in federal teaching health center funding for the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center. This award comes from the Department of Health and Human Services through the Affordable Care Act Teaching Health Center Graduate Medical Education program, also known as the T91 program.
“As the first-in-the-nation accredited teaching health center, the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center has continued to provide critical health services to its patients while also training new generations of physicians who uniquely understand the health care needs of traditionally underserved communities,” Trahan said. “This federal funding is critical to the facility’s ongoing efforts, which have proven so invaluable already. As one of GLFHC’s biggest fans, I will continue to be an advocate for additional teaching health center funding and for all of our community health facilities.”
Dr. Guy Fish, president and CEO of GLFHC, said the funding will also allow his organization to focus on the future expansion of its nationally recognized Lawrence Family Medicine Residency program over the next four years.
“This funding combined with opportunity for expansion, made possible in large part by the ongoing support from Congresswoman Trahan and her team, will help us continue to meet the high demand for training a diverse primary care workforce that can address the increase in health care disparities facing our nation,” he said
To further support the work of Community Health Centers in the Third District, Trahan announced more than $2.7 million of federal American Rescue Plan funding was being awarded to facilities in Lawrence, Lowell, and Fitchburg. GLFHC received $1,118,970 of that funding.