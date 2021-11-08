HAVERHILL — State transportation officials are warning drivers about single lane closures on Interstate 495 southbound in Haverhill that will take place during the day on Nov. 9 and 10 as part of the Merrimack River bridge replacement project.
A single right lane will be closed on I-495 southbound between exits 107 (old 49) and 106 (old 48) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, and Wednesday, Nov. 10.
State officials are encouraging drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to avoid delays. Drivers are asked to reduce speed and use caution when traveling through these areas.
Warning signs will be used on the highway to notify drivers about the planned closures, and also to provide updates.
All scheduled work is weather dependent, state officials said.
More information on the project is available at mass.gov/i495haverhillbridge. Questions can be asked and issues related to construction can be reported by emailing I495HaverhillBridge@dot.state.ma.us.