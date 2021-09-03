HAVERHILL — Drivers are being warned of intermittent overnight lane and ramp closures for work on Interstate 495 southbound in Haverhill that is part of the Merrimack River bridge replacement project.
Work is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Sept. 7, and conclude on Friday, Sept. 10.
Double right lanes will be closed on I-495 southbound between exits 108 (old 50) and 106 (old 48) from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Tuesday evening, Sept. 7, through Friday morning, Sept. 10.
The exit 108 (old 50) on-ramp from Route 97 (Broadway) to I-495 southbound will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m from Tuesday evening, Sept. 7, through Friday morning, Sept. 10. Detours will be in place and signs will be posted.
The exit 107 (old 49) off-ramp from I-495 southbound to Route 110/113 (River Street) will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Tuesday evening, Sept. 7, through Friday morning, Sept. 10. Detours will be in place and signs will be posted.
State officials are encouraging drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to avoid delays. Drivers are asked to reduce speed and use caution when traveling through these areas.
Warning signs will be used on the highway to notify drivers about the planned closures, and also to provide updates.
All scheduled work is weather dependent, state officials said.
More information on the project is available at mass.gov/i495haverhillbridge. Questions can be asked and issues related to construction can be reported by emailing I495HaverhillBridge@dot.state.ma.us.