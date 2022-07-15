HAVERHILL — State transportation officials are warning drivers about various nighttime lane and ramp closures during the week of July 17 on I-495 northbound and southbound as part of the Merrimack River bridge replacement project. These closures are necessary to continue work on pavement marking installations, state officials said.
Double left lanes will be closed on I-495 northbound between exits 106 (Route 125/Ward Hill Connector) and 107 (Routes 110 and 113) Wednesday, July 20, and Thursday, July 21, from 9 p.m. each night to 5 a.m. the following morning.
Double right lanes will be closed on I-495 northbound between exits 106 and 107 on Sunday, July 17, Monday July 18, and Tuesday, July 19, from 9 p.m. each night to 5 a.m. the following morning.
Double left lanes will be closed on I-495 southbound between exits 107 (Routes 110 and 113) and 106 (Route 125/Ward Hill Connector, on Sunday, July 17, Monday, July 18, and Tuesday, July 19, from 9 p.m. each night to 5 a.m. the following morning.
Double right lanes will be closed on I-495 southbound between exits 107 and 106 on Wednesday, July 20, and Thursday, July 21, from 9 p.m. each night to 5 a.m. the following morning.
Nighttime ramp closures will be as follows:
The Exit 106 on-ramp from Industrial Avenue to I-495 northbound will be closed on Sunday July 17, Monday, July 18, and Tuesday, July 19, from 9 p.m. each night to 5 a.m. the following morning. The ramp closure is necessary for paving operations. Detour signs will be posted.
The Exit 107 off-ramp from I-495 northbound to Route 110/113 (River Street) will be closed on Sunday, July 17, Monday, July 18 and Tuesday, July 19, from 9 p.m. each night to 5 a.m. the following morning. The ramp closure is necessary for paving operations. Detour signs will be posted.
The Exit 107 on-ramp from Route 110/113 (River Street) to I-495 southbound will be closed on Wednesday, July 20, and Thursday, July 21, from 9 p.m. each night to 5 a.m. the following morning. Detour signs will be posted.
The Exit 106 on-ramp from Industrial Avenue to I-495 southbound will be closed on Wednesday, July 20, and Thursday, July 21, from 9 p.m. each night to 5 a.m. the following morning. Detour signs will be posted.
The Exit 106 off-ramp from I-495 southbound to Industrial Avenue will be closed on Wednesday, July 20, and Thursday, July 21, from 9 p.m. each night to 5 a.m. the following morning. Detour signs will be posted.
Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.
Drivers should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.
All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice, state. officials said.
More information about the project is available at mass.gov/i495haverhillbridge. Questions can be asked and issues related to construction can be reported by emailing I495HaverhillBridge@dot.state.ma.us.
