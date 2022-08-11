HAVERHILL — State transportation officials are warning drivers of various nighttime lane and ramp closures that will take place between Sunday evening, Aug. 14, and Monday morning, Aug. 15, on I-495 northbound and southbound as part of the Merrimack River bridge replacement project.
These closures are necessary to continue work on the removal of traffic safety devices and to repair substructures, officials said.
The nighttime lane closures will be as follows:
A single right lane will be closed on I-495 northbound between exits 106 (Route 125/Ward Hill Connector and 107 (Routes 110/113) Sunday, Aug. 14, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
A single right lane will be closed on I-495 southbound between exits 107 and 106 Sunday, Aug. 14, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
Nighttime ramp closures will be as follows:
The exit 106 on-ramp from Industrial Avenue to I-495 southbound will be closed Sunday, Aug. 14, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. This ramp closure is necessary for substructure repair.
The exit 106 off-ramp from I-495 southbound to Industrial Avenue will be closed Sunday, Aug. 14, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. This ramp closure is necessary for substructure repair.
Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.
All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.
For more information about the project, visit online at www.mass.gov/i495haverhillbridge.
